$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.56 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.