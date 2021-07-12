$40.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $40.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.28 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $36.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $160.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.74 billion to $161.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $167.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $163.99 billion to $168.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

