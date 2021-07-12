470,237 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,358,000. CoreSite Realty accounts for about 1.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 1.09% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,075. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

