48,400 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

