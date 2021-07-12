52,207 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of JCI opened at $70.06 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

