$531.06 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post sales of $531.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.31 million. Etsy reported sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $195.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.31. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

