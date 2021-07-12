$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $54.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

