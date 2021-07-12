$59.37 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report $59.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.17 million and the highest is $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $240.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

