$60.88 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report sales of $60.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $246.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $249.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

