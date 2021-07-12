605,571 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 605,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Sustainable Development Acquisition I comprises 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

