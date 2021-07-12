$646.30 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post sales of $646.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.50 million and the highest is $675.10 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $575.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

SUM opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

