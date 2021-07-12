659,628 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 659,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,356,000. Cogent Communications comprises 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.48 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

