670,835 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,000. Urban Edge Properties comprises 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Urban Edge Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NYSE:UE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,763. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

