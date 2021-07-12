679,756 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,072,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,539,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.45. 10,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,205. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

