683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,911,000. Atlas Crest Investment makes up about 1.7% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 5.08% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at $17,509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at $14,668,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,296,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at $2,342,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACIC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.92. 2,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

