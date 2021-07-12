683 Capital Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

MO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 78,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,331. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

