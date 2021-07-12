683 Capital Management LLC Has $34.14 Million Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. SmileDirectClub comprises 1.8% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SmileDirectClub worth $34,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 40,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

