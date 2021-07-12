683 Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.72% of MeiraGTx worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after acquiring an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,552 shares of company stock worth $309,757 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,527. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $682.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

