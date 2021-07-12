683 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAQ. Knott David M bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

