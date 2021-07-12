683 Capital Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises 2.3% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Adient worth $44,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Adient by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays increased their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.12. 5,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.