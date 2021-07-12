683 Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,154. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

