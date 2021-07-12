683 Capital Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 3.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $57,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.69. 2,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,779. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

