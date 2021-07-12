683 Capital Management LLC Sells 95,800 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PG&E worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,562,924. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

