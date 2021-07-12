683 Capital Management LLC Takes $29.76 Million Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,760,000. Tailwind Acquisition comprises about 1.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 7.18% of Tailwind Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TWND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

