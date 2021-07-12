69,485 Shares in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amyris by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amyris by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 67,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Amyris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.67 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.