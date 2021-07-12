$7.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings of $4.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lam Research.

NYSE:LRCX traded up $12.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $625.42. 1,731,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,409. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

