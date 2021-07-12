72,000 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after acquiring an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,763 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

