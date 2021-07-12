$737.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $737.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.59 million to $784.20 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $667.03 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $669.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.87. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

