$86.18 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post sales of $86.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $347.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $839.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

