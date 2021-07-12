88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $31.08 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, 88mph has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $206,606.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $31.08 or 0.00094327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,443 coins and its circulating supply is 370,819 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

