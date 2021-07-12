8PAY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249,962.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $403,133.42 and approximately $249,962.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00116254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.23 or 0.99799562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.00970059 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

