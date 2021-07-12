908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) CFO Sells $700,446.48 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48.

Shares of NYSE:MASS traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $38.03. 11,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

