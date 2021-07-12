938 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,599.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,792. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,414.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,067.59 and a 12-month high of $1,597.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,664.81.

In related news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

