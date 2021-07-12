A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 18,610 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $979,816.50.

AMRK stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. 72,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,553. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

