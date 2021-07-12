A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 18,872 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 18,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,003,424.24.

Shares of NYSE:AMRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,553. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

