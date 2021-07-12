Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.77 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $3.77 billion and approximately $414.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00092124 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,837,557 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.