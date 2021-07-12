Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

