AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.35

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.35 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 123401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

