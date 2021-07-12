Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Tops $7.10 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $7.10 million and $261,507.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

