ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Boosted by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.49% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $451,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,399. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.