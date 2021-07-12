AceD (ACED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,532.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $48,926.57 and $6,532.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.