ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 15,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 321,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

