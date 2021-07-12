Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Reaches $930,665.45

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $930,665.45 and approximately $14,778.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,741,250 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

