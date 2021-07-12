Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

