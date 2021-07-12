Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 20,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $726,600.00.

ADPT stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 339,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

