Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 16,466 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $198,579.96.

ACET stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 96,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,398. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

