adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €318.45 ($374.65) and last traded at €318.45 ($374.65). 391,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €313.30 ($368.59).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €296.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

