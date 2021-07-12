Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) EVP Sells $1,535,104.40 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40.
AMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. 2,037,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.