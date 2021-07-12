Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$369,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

AAV traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 368,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,559. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.13. The firm has a market cap of C$949.97 million and a P/E ratio of -54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAV. Cormark increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

