AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,342,625.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,342,625.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVAV traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,758. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

